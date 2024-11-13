NFL Mailbag: What's Next For Daniel Jones, Giants; Will Mike McCarthy, Mike McDaniel Survive This Season?

We've apparently reached the time in the NFL season when fans of some poor teams have given up on 2024 and are looking to 2025. That's the reason All That and a Bag of NFL Mail this week addresses Daniel Jones, Mike McCarthy, Mike McDaniel, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Let's get right to it:

Carnac Discusses Daniel Jones

Q. Armando, I smiled when I read on Tuesday in our local papers about the possibility the Giants would bench Daniel Jones because of his contract after I had read that at Outkick on Sunday.

So, Carnac the Magnificent, what's going to happen next?

– Leo, Long Island, N.Y.

A. Leo, you're showing your age with the Johnny Carson reference, buddy. I appreciate you noticing I was awake early on that Jones story. But I have to warn you, that wasn't a prediction but rather from reporting I'd done last week.

Now, you're asking for a prediction which is a different matter.

I believe the current Giants administration is done with Daniel Jones. They're not going to say it. But that ship has sailed.

Coming out of their current bye, they should bench Jones. He's just not good enough and it's important to avoid the possibility of paying a $23 million injury guarantee to him next season if he goes down in the final seven games. So even if the change doesn't happen coming out of the bye, I think the change is coming.

That benching would come with the added benefit of the team seeing exactly what Drew Lock is capable of doing. My guess is he won't be great, but surprises can happen.

And next offseason, the Giants will be in the quarterback acquisition business. They'll jettison Jones and either draft or sign a starter. As the headline on my story said, we're near the end of the Daniel Jones era.

Who's Coaching Miami And Dallas In '25?

Q. Hey Armando,

Who is coaching the Dolphins next year? How about the Cowboys?

Thanks. Hope all is well.

--Paul

A. Hey Paul, barring a winless collapse the rest of the season, which I do not foresee, Mike McDaniel will be the Dolphins' coach again next season. He took the team to the playoffs his first two seasons and even if he misses the postseason this year, it would be hard to simply go in another direction with all the unknowns involved with that, particularly as it relates to the quarterback position.

Stephen Ross may demand or make changes, but he's not tearing down the organization to the studs – again. At least, that's not the thinking right now.

In Dallas, Mike McCarthy is definitely going to be out. And there are rumors about Bill Belichick which are founded. And there are rumors about Deion Sanders, which are currently unfounded because he doesn't want to do that.

What's Wrong With The Cowboys?

A. Bro, that's a lot, especially since you wrote it at 3:27 a.m. Lordy.

But you asked so…

The Cowboys have been ravaged by injuries – including starting QB Dak Prescott now. They had a ton before that, too, including DeRon Bland, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks, Micah Parsons and others.

Beyond that, I think the culture on the team has failed and the sideshow – Jerry Jones pressers after games, player podcasts, late contract signings and other side activities – have taken up too much attention.

This team was good enough to beat the Steelers and play the Ravens and 49ers to a one-score game. They just aren't good enough to overcome tough times and I mean that in a grit sense. They show they're soft compared to other teams when things get hard.

Lions Drafts Tough To Beat

As to the last three drafts, the best quarterback so far continues to be C.J. Stroud. I know Jayden Daniels is having a fine season and is probably leading the chase for the offensive rookie of the year award.

But Stroud, despite some struggles this year, remains on a good arc, and he's doing it despite substandard offensive line play and significant injuries at wide receiver.

As to the best draft in the last three years … It's hard to say anyone other than the Detroit Lions.

They have drafted no less than nine starters in those drafts, including Aidan Hutchinson, Joshua Paschal, Kerby Joseph, Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch, Terrion Arnold, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jack Campbell.

That says nothing about them also having running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has scored 8 TDs this year and is averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Pretty great.