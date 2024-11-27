NFL Mailbag: Peeking Ahead To Postseason Awards And An Unlikely Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

This week's All That And A Bag Of NFL Mail addresses the week's news about Daniel Jones, asks about a possible 2025 landing spot for Aaron Rodgers and tries to take advantage of my status as an Associated Press Awards voter.

It's fine. It's not the first time someone has tried to take advantage of me. As long as it doesn't involve my wallet, I'm good.

Saquon Barkley MVP Candidate

Q. Armando, my friend, you have a vote so give me a preview of your thinking for MVP, offensive rookie of the year and all the other awards you guys at AP give out.

– Bob Roberts, Provo, Utah

A. Wait a second, Bob. Your name is really Robert Roberts? Because that's what's on your email, sir. Whatever. Just kind of interesting to me.

Firstly, I don't work for AP. That news organization chose me over a decade ago as one of its voters and I see that as an honor and privilege.

As for my votes, I'm not going to tell you. But that's because I don't know for sure yet. The season ain't over, my man.

But I do have some thoughts which I will share.

Burrow Comeback Player Of Year Candidate

1. I think it'll be hard for anyone to take the comeback player of the year award from Joe Burrow. What he's done (27 TDs, 4 INTs) so far while coming back from last year's wrist ligament surgery is impressive.

2. Like everyone else on Earth, I see Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley dueling over the MVP award so far. That battle goes back and forth, and it's fun to watch because it's not just about a QB right now.

3. The season's last few weeks will determine my coach of the year vote. My candidates so far? In no particular order … Sean McDermott, Dan Campbell, Kevin O'Connell, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid. Maybe Jim Harbaugh, too.

That's it, not going to give it all away. Come to think of it, I'm not sure I gave any of it away.

Daniel Jones As A Great Person

Q. Yes, Daniel Jones …

.. Underperformed, didn't earn the value of his contract and probably won't ever be a starting caliber QB in the NFL but ...

... Far more importantly, he's a stand-up guy who clearly earned the respect and admiration of his teammates, coaches and management, never got into any trouble off the field, took responsibility and was accountable for his shortcomings, never threw anyone under the bus and probably has a bright future off the field, as he actually graduated from college unlike some of the other multi-time convicted felons and thugs who can't articulate an understandable sentence comprising the league who are pampered and appeased by a woke commissioner and his crony oligarchs

All the gossip mongering, particularly from the garbage at ESPN (yeah that's right Duncan & Smith on their bully pulpits), is nauseating from a bunch of non-athletes who've never played a down of organized football let alone any other sport at an advanced level whose values and ethics are upside down if they even exist... it's a microcosm of the majority of the sports media in society today which is more concerned about making news than reporting it

Karma is undefeated.

– Mike Shapiro

Jones Needed To Do It All

A. You could have stopped at the first line because Jones definitely did not earn his contract and, indeed, isn't a starting-caliber quarterback now, as I wrote earlier this week.

But the other stuff, while mostly true, is definitely not far more important. It is good Jones was respected throughout the Giants organization. So are the Giants trainers. And cafeteria personnel. But they're not worthy of getting trotted out every game day to do the franchise's most important job.

My point is an NFL starting quarterback typically has to be all the things you mentioned plus good at football to keep his job. And Jones, great at being a person, was not good sideline to sideline.

Finally, I don't want to be put in a position to defend the media you mentioned, so I won't. But I will say it is not necessary to have played the game to know the game, understand the game and cover the game.

Brian Billick never played professional or college football. He won a Super Bowl.

Mike Macdonald never played professional or college football. He's the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Q.

What About Aaron Rodgers To Vikings?

A. I don't think so.

And, I get it. Aaron Rodgers was a Packers quarterback who went to the Jets and things haven't worked out. And in 2008, Brett Favre was a Packers quarterback who went to the Jets and things didn't work out.

And Favre went to the Vikings.

And people rightly think maybe Rodgers heads to the Vikings.

The thing is, the Vikings, while obviously open to former Jets quarterbacks as this year with Sam Darnold has shown, have a big investment in J.J. McCarthy. And they got nothing back in return for that investment this year.

Next year, they need to start the career clock on McCarthy.

In my opinion, that leaves little room to bring in Rodgers so he can start. And Rodgers isn't going anywhere to ride the bench.

