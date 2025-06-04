NFL Long Snapper Jake McQuaide Challenges Archdiocese Trying To Move On From Porn Controversy

Jake McQuaide is obviously accustomed to accountability as a 14-year NFL veteran and that was clearly on display over the weekend when he interrupted a mass at Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Green Township, Ohio – a move that eventually got him escorted out by police.

It seems scandal has been a visitor to Our Lady of Visitation, as the church has been dealing with allegations of pornography usage on church computers by one of its priests.

McQuaide Demands More Details

So, after a lengthy (not really) investigation by the local Archdiocese, Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams stood in front of the congregation on Saturday and read a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey about the controversy at the parish.

The letter, by the way, basically said there was nothing to see here. And that wasn't good enough for McQuaide, a long snapper whose career has included two Pro Bowl selections in 2016 and '17 when he played for the Los Angeles Rams.

McQuaide rose from his pew and questioned Williams after he finished reading the letter to close the book on the issue.

"Please take a second," McQuaide requested. "We want to put these rumors to rest. Can you answer this for me: Fact or fiction …"

Police Remove McQuaide From Church

Williams interrupted.

"This is not the time to do this," he said.

But McQuaide decided it was the perfect time. So he pressed.

"Did the priest use our parish computers to look at pornography in the White Building? True or false?" he asked.

Some congregants were clearly supporting McQuaide's line of questioning because, perhaps, they have the same questions. But one person told McQuaide to sit down while another came over as if to challenge the 6-foot-2, 247-pounder.

"I'm sorry, sir, this is the time and place," McQuaide insisted. "I will stand up."

The church apparently anticipated some sort of tension from angry congregants because it hired two uniformed off-duty police officers to be present for the mass.

Allegations Of Inappropriate Computer Use

And those two officers ultimately escorted McQuaide, 37, out of the church. No complaint has been filed by the church and no charges have been brought or arrests made, a Green Township police spokesman told OutKick on Tuesday.

WKRC-TV-12 in the area reported the incident and also said a whistle-blower allegedly found pornography and other inappropriate material on a laptop in the parish office operated by the church priest.

There were thumbnails to porn sites and links to virtual reality role-playing sites involving sexual assault, rape and occult themes.

The archdiocese's answer to those allegations? No priest used a parish-owned computer to view those sites. But the priest, Martin Bachman, would no longer be working at the church as he is taking "a previously planned sabbatical."

Church Stance: ‘Gossip’

It's unclear if any of the congregants knew about this planned sabbatical beforehand. But they were told all they were hearing was "gossip."

"Several concerns have been brought to the attention of the archdiocese," the letter read to the congregants said. "These have been investigated, and no wrongdoing — either criminally or ecclesiastically — has been substantiated … Consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature."

As for McQuaide, he's not the bad guy here regardless of his removal from the church. He's the guy who merely wanted to know more from an archdiocese that obviously wants to say nothing more.

Transparency is a good thing, folks.

Accountability is a good thing.

This is the way, Jake McQuaide.