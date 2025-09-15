Josh Allen’s Broken Nose Has Teammates Saying He Looks Like Joey Bosa

It's a tough gig when your teammate gets busted up and people say he looks more like you.

The broken nose gave Josh Allen a whole new look, and Bills teammate Spencer Brown delivered the sound clip of the week by saying Allen looked like Buffalo newcomer / vet Joey Bosa.

When asked about his QB's nose, Brown delivered a great response: "It's definitely bigger. He looks like Joey Bosa now."

That’s when things got fun. No disrespect to Bosa — one of the NFL’s most feared pass-rushers — but even teammates admitted Allen’s busted-up face had him looking like Joey’s long-lost cousin.

And somehow, in a single game, Bosa became the league’s accidental "Adrien Brody."

Allen, the league's reigning MVP, showed off some true grit during Sunday's win over the Jets when he broke his nose mid-game, snapped it back into place, and led Buffalo to a 30-10 win.

Allen briefly exited the game in the first quarter after taking a shot to the nose, which led to a geyser of blood pouring out, which didn't shake the Bills QB, who asked to have his injured nose popped back into place.

After the game, Allen brushed off his bruised-up nose and recapped the play that came at a great cost.

"Pulled it when I probably should have handed it off," Allen commented, regarding the broken nose.

"I tried to throw it, and I saw him push, decided to tuck it. I don't know what hit me. It was a knee, it was a hand, it was somebody, helmet. It just kind of came down right on the bridge of my nose and just started leaking. …

"Obviously, gushing blood. I just wanted to try to get off the field and stop it, and for him to come off the bench like that and no warmup, no nothing, to be ready. I think that's a true embodiment of the character and the man that he is coming in there and making a play on third down for us. That was a huge drive. It was a huge play. So, shout out Mitch.

As if fans needed a reason to crown Allen the ultimate football guy … he goes and does that. Only missing two plays, Allen stepped back on the field with a broken nose.

With plenty of help from James Cook, Buffalo kept their foot on the gas against the Jets D.

Bosa somehow ended up as the NFL’s new poster boy for broken noses.

