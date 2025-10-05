NFL Fans See Incredible QB Duel Between... Sam Darnold And Baker Mayfield!?

Former top NFL draft picks duel in a high-scoring showdown that came down to the final minute.

Imagine seeing this headline in 2018 or 2019: Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in that same draft, putting up video game numbers in a barnburner between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns? Impossible! Well, it is. Because the year is 2025, and these two men are slinging it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Look away, Browns and Jets fans, because these two guys absolutely put on a show on Sunday afternoon in Seattle. Both showed the immense talent that saw them taken with two of the top three picks seven years ago.

Ultimately, though, it was Mayfield emerging victorious after Darnold made his lone mistake of the day. The Seahawks quarterback threw an interception with less than a minute to go in a tie game, which allowed the Buccaneers to eventually kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Prior to that pick, Darnold lit up the Bucs' defense. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. After an inauspicious start (missed field goal, punt, fumble on their first three drives), Darnold led the offense on five straight touchdown drives – including one that started on the team's own 1-yard line.

But they couldn't get any major separation because Mayfield was making magic on the other side. After starting the game with two field goals and a punt on their first three drives, the Bucs rattled off three straight touchdown drives of their own. They did punt to break the streak, which allowed the Seahawks to take the lead for the first time in the game.

But the 30-year-old quarterback bounced back with a touchdown drive to tie the game with just over one minute left.

Mayfield completed 29 of 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns. But he avoided turning the ball over, unlike Darnold.

It's crazy to think that these two guys were teammates with the Carolina Panthers in 2022, and it seemed like both of their NFL careers might be over. Mayfield started six games for that team and completed just 58% of his passes, going 1-5. Darnold posted a better record for the '22 Panthers (4-2), but similarly struggled to complete passes (59% completion percentage).

Now both have found themselves in much better situations, playing for better franchises with better rosters, and have consistently displayed that they deserve to be starting quarterbacks in the NFL. It's crazy how quickly things can change in sports.