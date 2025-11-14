Here's Why NFL Games Feel So Different Than In Years Past

If you've felt like something is just…different…about NFL games in 2025 and recent seasons, you're right. And here's why.

Defenses are dominating in the NFL, despite the rules, like illegal contact penalties and excessive protection of quarterbacks, hurting that side of the ball. Just look at Week 10 and the start to Week 11. Thursday Night Football in Week 10 between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos was an ugly, miserable slog. Just 188 total yards for the Raiders and 220 for Denver. Neither team averaged more than 3.9 yards per play. Three turnovers between the two teams.

Monday Night Football was nearly as bad. Just 4.9 yards per play for the Eagles and 4.0 for Green Bay. Neither team got past 300 total yards on offense. Then the Patriots and Jets, despite combining for 41 points, was another tough, tough watch. New York had 245 total yards and the Patriots attempted 27 rushes despite gaining an average of just 2.4 yards per carry. It's not pretty. Most of the games aren't.

Yet with all that defensive dominance, scoring hasn't really dropped much. How can that be possible? Well, as Nate Silver pieced together, it's all to do with the kicking game. How exciting is that?!

NFL Games Propped Up By Kicking Explosion

Silver posted on X and for Silver Bulletin about the dramatic increase in the success of the kicking game, and how that's impacting scoring and strategy. The biggest takeaway? Kickers are making longer and longer field goals, and with more frequency than ever before. By far.

He found that kick attempts and makes from 55+ yards have increased by 3x in just the past 3-4 seasons. That's incredible. And it's keeping scores high, even though offenses continue to struggle to move the ball.

The reasons for this aren't entirely known, though there is speculation that the footballs are "juiced," allowing for more success on long kicks.

The dynamic kickoff is a factor too. Because the average starting position has now crept up to the 30-yard-line, and kickers are able to make 55-65 yard field goals with stunning regularity, it's easier than ever to have a "scoring drive" where a team gains literally just 30 yards.

Now that analytics usage has increased substantially, coaches are also more aggressive in 4th down attempts, especially on 4th and short where the highly effective "Tush Push" becomes an option. Put it together, and you have poor yards per play averages and 8-10 play drives covering just 30-40 yards and resulting in a scoring play.

It's not pretty to watch, and on top of the already heavy commercial load, it's pulling down what should be a more exciting sport to watch. But the NFL, propped up by the Red Zone Channel cutting through the boredom of one two-yard halfback dive play every 35 seconds, as well as the rapid proliferation of gambling and prop betting, has mostly avoided criticism.

Just more than 5 percent of an average NFL broadcast is actual ball in play action. Otherwise, it's commercials, replays, shots of coaches on the sidelines, cheerleaders, crowd shots, and in-game promos. That makes it all the more important for the very limited glimpses of actual gameplay to be exciting and fun to watch. Right now, it's becoming a field goal fest with short fields. Long drives gaining limited yardage, ending in a long field goal. Yawn.