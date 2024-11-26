NFL Games Are Only Exciting When They’re Like College Football Games

It's no secret, this late in the season, that the 2024 version of the National Football League has suffered from boring, plodding games, and declining offense. With a few exceptions, the quality of the top level of professional football in the United States has declined precipitously.

READ: The NFL Has A Serious Problem With The Quality Of Play

Quarterbacks have struggled, offenses have struggled, and outside of a few exceptional games, scoring and excitement levels are down. But then, Sunday afternoon featured one of the most chaotic endings we've ever seen, with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders both refusing to play defense or make tackles late in the fourth quarter.

It was great. A kickoff return touchdown.

An insane, 86-yard touchdown catch with just more than 30 seconds left on the clock.

A missed extra point to cement the absurdity, followed by an ill-advised onside kick returned for a touchdown.

It was insane, chaotic, messy, and thrilling. In short, it was like a college football game. And the NFL, if it wants to retain its perch at the top of the sports pecking order, should encourage more games like it.

Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders Provide Blueprint For Excitement

It was typical NFL boring, ugly play through the first three-plus quarters of the Cowboys-Commanders game. But the fourth quarter completely shifted into college football territory.

That's what makes the game fun and exciting, not two-yard carry dive plays and an endless series of incomplete passes. Some of the advantages of college football are inherent to the different level of competition. The vast majority of players are nowhere near as talented, strong, or athletic as NFL-caliber rosters, and there's more inconsistency team-to-team.

But whatever rule changes that the NFL needs to incorporate to make finishes like that Cowboys-Commanders game more likely, it should make as soon as possible. At some point, fans will realize that gambling on a boring sport is still boring. At some point, fantasy football will lose its grip on society. At some point, fans will start to understand that the NFL turning the draft, which is unquestionably the most boring event on the sports calendar, a literal glorified press conference, into a three-day spectacular is one of the most stunning feats of social engineering in history.

Make the games more fun and exciting, bring in more chaos. Because that's what college football does, and it's actually fun to watch.