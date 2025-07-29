An NFL Game Is Hours Away And Trey Lance's Career Gets Another Chance

We got NFL football coming at us in mere hours, people! We survived the offseason desert experience and the game's return – even if it's in an ancillary preseason form – comes with the added attraction that it will help us catch up with an almost forgotten former first-round quarterback:

Trey Lance.

Lance Gets First Half Against Lions

Lance is starting for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio Thursday night. At least that's what coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

(Yes, the game will be on national TV).

"I want to get Trey Lance game experience," said Harbaugh, who added the quarterback will play the first half.

And if you're just a casual NFL fan, you might have easily lost track of Lance the last couple of years because he was very much out of the spotlight amid stints with the Dallas Cowboys and injured lists.

Lance's San Francisco Experience

It wasn't always that way. Lance was the No. 3 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 draft. The club traded 1,246 first-round picks (actually three, plus another third-rounder) to move up to the No. 3 spot and be able to select Lance.

But it never worked out for Lance in the Bay Area. Lance suffered a sprained knee and also injured a finger on his throwing hand in his rookie year. The next year, when he was basically anointed the starter in training camp, Lance lasted only two starts before he suffered an ankle injury that ended his season.

Then Brock Purdy burst onto the scene. And by the next offseason, it got kind of awkward for Lance in San Francisco.

Lance was eventually traded to the Dallas Cowboys in August 2023.

Except he didn't play at all in '23 and got off only 41 passes in four games (one start) last season for Dallas.

Now, Lance is hoping to kick-start his career after signing a one-year contract with the Chargers. He's fighting to make the roster that currently has him running third-team behind Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke.

Chargers Give Lance Chance To Shine

So all that promise and expectation surrounding Lance has had an arduous journey to a Hall of Fame game start on Thursday.

Via multiple reporters, Harbaugh said in his Tuesday press conference that Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Chargers and play into the third quarter.

If you don't have a rooting interest in the game, it might be cool to root for Lance to make things interesting for his team and himself.

That's clearly what Harbaugh is hoping.

"I want guys to have fun playing in the preseason. Have at it," the coach said. "Winning is the important thing. Some of my most favorite memories [as a player] are from the preseason – because you played good and you won.

"And you make a name for yourself. The opportunity is like, someone's handing you this opportunity, so yeah …"

Go get it, Trey Lance.