An NFL Game Is Hours Away And Trey Lance's Career Gets Another Chance

Welcome to national TV Trey Lance.

We got NFL football coming at us in mere hours, people! We survived the offseason desert experience and the game's return – even if it's in an ancillary preseason form – comes with the added attraction that it will help us catch up with an almost forgotten former first-round quarterback:

Trey Lance.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Trey Lance #5 of the Los Angeles Chargers drops back to pass during an OTA practice session at The Bolt on May 27, 2025 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Lance Gets First Half Against Lions

Lance is starting for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio Thursday night. At least that's what coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

(Yes, the game will be on national TV). 

"I want to get Trey Lance game experience," said Harbaugh, who added the quarterback will play the first half. 

And if you're just a casual NFL fan, you might have easily lost track of Lance the last couple of years because he was very much out of the spotlight amid stints with the Dallas Cowboys and injured lists.

How will Trey Lance do in 2022? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Lance's San Francisco Experience

It wasn't always that way. Lance was the No. 3 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 draft. The club traded 1,246 first-round picks (actually three, plus another third-rounder) to move up to the No. 3 spot and be able to select Lance.

But it never worked out for Lance in the Bay Area. Lance suffered a sprained knee and also injured a finger on his throwing hand in his rookie year. The next year, when he was basically anointed the starter in training camp, Lance lasted only two starts before he suffered an ankle injury that ended his season. 

Then Brock Purdy burst onto the scene. And by the next offseason, it got kind of awkward for Lance in San Francisco.

Lance was eventually traded to the Dallas Cowboys in August 2023.

Except he didn't play at all in '23 and got off only 41 passes in four games (one start) last season for Dallas

Now, Lance is hoping to kick-start his career after signing a one-year contract with the Chargers. He's fighting to make the roster that currently has him running third-team behind Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke. 

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: Trey Lance #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Chargers Give Lance Chance To Shine

So all that promise and expectation surrounding Lance has had an arduous journey to a Hall of Fame game start on Thursday.

Via multiple reporters, Harbaugh said in his Tuesday press conference that Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Chargers and play into the third quarter.

If you don't have a rooting interest in the game, it might be cool to root for Lance to make things interesting for his team and himself.

That's clearly what Harbaugh is hoping.

"I want guys to have fun playing in the preseason. Have at it," the coach said. "Winning is the important thing. Some of my most favorite memories [as a player] are from the preseason – because you played good and you won.

"And you make a name for yourself. The opportunity is like, someone's handing you this opportunity, so yeah …"

Go get it, Trey Lance. 

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.