NFL Fining Jalen Hurts Over Cleats Shows Just How Much Of A Joke They've Become

If the NFL doesn't take themselves seriously, how do they expect the players and fans to?

The latest example of the No Fun League getting it completely wrong involved this past week's fine of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was docked more than $5,000 for wearing - gasp- two different green-colored cleats! Oh, the horror!

NFL DELETED TWEET PROMOTING JALEN HURTS CLEATS

What makes the clown show even more ridiculous is the fact that the NFL actually tweeted out Hurts' cleats, even giving him the nickname, "Jalen Two Shoes," only to then DELETE that tweet days later after he was fined. Apparently the league's social media team thinks one thing is funny, while the Scrooge's in suits in the league office scream "Bah Humbug."

According to the league, Jalen Hurts was fined for his cleat colors because even though they were both shades of green, they weren't one of the Eagles' "Consitutional team colors." Could have fooled me, as well as plenty of fans who realized that Hurts' Kelly green shoe was part of the team's third-jersey color combination.

After realizing the absurdness and hypocrisy of the league using Hurts for social media clicks before then fining him, Nike announced that they would pay Hurts' $5,000+ fine because the NFL "can't ban greatness."

Eagles social media even had their fun at the league's expense, repeatedly referring to Jalen "Two Shoes" Hurts during Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

I can't wait to see how the NFL turns into the Grinch tomorrow during the league's two Christmas Day games on Netflix - because you know some players are going to have quite the attire!