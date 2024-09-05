NFL Fans Ask Travis Kelce To Fire Barber Over New Haircut

It's a new look but the same Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce, 34, is still sporting the sheriff's mustache, but he's added a funky new haircut.

The Chiefs star tight end debuted a haircut for the new NFL season, playing in Thursday's primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thursday's inaugural game of the NFL season will reunite the matchup from last year's AFC Championship Game, which Kansas City won, 17-10.

Rocking some kind of messy Caesar mullet combo, Kelce caught major looks and reactions on social media.

The guy's dating Taylor Swift (if you haven't heard), so something must be working.

"Sometimes you’re in a rush and need to use a bowl to cut your hair, happens to all of us," one critic responded on X.

Another critic asked, "Does Kelce not tip? Is that why his barber did this to him?"

Ever since getting together with Tay-Swift, Kelce has become noticeably more eccentric with his appearance.

Now a celebrity and $100 million podcaster, Travis has been more focused on his public image and is now transitioning to a TV / movie career with upcoming acting roles that will showcase his chops.

Chiefs fans grew mildly concerned last season that Kelce's newfound fame would derail his dynastic run with K.C.

The veteran tight end slowed down a bit in the regular season, tallying 93 catches, 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns (down from 12 in 2022) in 2023.

When it mattered most, Kelce showed up for the Chiefs, bringing back his elite play in the postseason.

In four games last postseason (en route to a Super Bowl win), Kelce recorded 355 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com