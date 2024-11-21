NFL Fans React to Snowy 'Thursday Night Football' Showdown Between Browns, Steelers

Who doesn't love an NFL snow game …

Thursday night's spectacle between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers swept away fans with Ohio snow. Heavy snow fell over Huntington Bank Field during the Amazon "Thursday Night Football" face-off.

TVs around America went white, to the delight of NFL fans.

From shirtless Browns fans embracing the conditions to Mike Tomlin's white beard, the NFL's primetime snow game felt like Christmas morning for fans. The reactions were incredible:

Four quarterbacks appeared between the Steelers and Browns, often to combat the snow's limitations.

Pittsburgh gave backup Justin Fields several reps, with Russell Wilson starting and playing most of the game. Cleveland utilized a pumped-up Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB.

The game was a wild back-and-forth between the Browns and Steelers in the fourth quarter, with temperatures dipping as low as 20 degrees. A strip sack on Jameis near the halfway mark of the fourth allowed Pittsburgh to score the go-ahead touchdown, 19-18.

Not wanting to let the hometown Browns fans who braced the snow down, Jameis Winston engineered a march down the field, enough for Nick Chubb to punch in a one-yard touchdown for the deciding TD, 24-19. Are you not entertained?

