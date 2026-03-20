NFL Fans Call The League's Streaming Strategy A 'Money Grab' As Costs Spiral Out Of Control

Football fans are airing their frustrations about the continuing rise in the costs of watching the NFL.

As the league has continued to strike new media deals with different streaming services, fans are left scrambling to figure out not only which channel or streaming service the game is on, but also whether they subscribe to that service. OutKick’s Davey Hudson took to the streets of Nashville and New York City to talk to aggrieved football fans.

"I think it’s frustrating when you just want to watch a game, and you have to figure out what app it’s on. And then you're paying for multiple apps all the time," one fan said.

Another fan was blunt, calling the current system of watching games "f---ing stupid."

"Well, it’s f---king stupid, you have to get five different platforms to watch all of the games that you want to, and still you have to pay on top. It’s ridiculous at this point," the fan said.

One fan called it a "pain in the a--" to keep track of where and when the games are being streamed.

A different fan called it a "money grab," citing Netflix as the latest streaming service the NFL brought in to start broadcasting its games.

One fan, who said he is a New York Jets season ticket holder and has the NFL package, lamented that he still does not have access to every game.

"I can’t tell you how frustrating it is when I feel like I have every service, I have Jets season tickets, I have the NFL package, and then there is still games on top of that that I don’t have access to. It gets very frustrating," the fan said.

Multiple fans said they pay for at least three, if not four streaming services. Numerous other fans said they pay for five or six different services at this point.

The fan who called the current system "f---king stupid," said that she thinks that the NFL is taking the long way around to returning to satellite TV.

"Well, I think what’s actually going to happen is we are just taking the long way around going back to like satellite TV, and we are in the last stages of this part of it. It’s all going to conglomerate at one point," she said.

NFL fans who want access to every game need to purchase YouTube TV for "NFL Sunday Ticket," in addition to the costly subscriptions for all the streaming services the NFL broadcasts on. Those streaming services are Amazon Prime, Peacock and Netflix. The combination of those respective services is over $1,500 a year, and that doesn’t include the fees that come with basic cable packages or high-speed Wi-Fi that is needed to accommodate the platforms.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr said he was concerned that the rising prices of streaming games are maddening for sports fans, and it appears his concerns are valid.