NFL Fans Not So Pumped About Beyonce's Christmas Day Halftime Announcement: 'Hard Pass'

This year's Christmas Day festivities will come with a healthy dose of Beyonce . The NFL announced on Sunday that the music star will perform during halftime on Dec. 25 between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

How did NFL fans react?

Of course, the Bey-Hive loved the league's pick.

Actual football fans sounded lukewarm, at best, on picking Beyonce as a halftime performer.

The league continually does a good job of nabbing big-name talent but can't stick the landing on finding the right tune for the real football'heads.

"Nahhhh nobody wants this," one fan commented on the announcement.

"Hard pass," another fan stated.

Some took aim at Beyonce's recent flop campaigning for failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"Is she singing or making a speech?" one fan responded, alluding to her appearance and edorsement of the failed bid of "Queen Kamala."

Football fans will get a double dose of NFL action this Christmas (which, sadly, falls on a Wednesday).

Both matchups are electric, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and capped with the Houston Texans hosting Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens.

READ: Netflix Stream Having Major Problems Ahead Of Tyson/Paul Fight

There is a caveat to this whole shebang on Christmas Day, coming off the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight … It's going down on Netflix. Can their servers handle a performance by Queen B?

"If it is like the Tyson/Paul numbers watching, won't be able to see the game live," one fan joked, ripping the streaming network for their continual buffering during the boxing match on Nov. 15.

Check your internet speeds and do your Christmas shopping early because the big day will be all about football and Beyonce.

(Who would make a better halftime pick than Beyonce? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela