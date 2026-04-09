NFL Faces Justice Department Probe After Fans Express Frustration With Streaming Pivot: Report

Officials have warned about revisiting the Sports Broadcasting Act that grants the league special protections

The Justice Department reportedly opened an investigation into the NFL on Thursday over whether the league used anticompetitive tactics against fans.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Justice Department and the NFL for comment.

The reported investigation comes as Trump administration officials and lawmakers have warned about revisiting the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961. The law allows the NFL to negotiate league-wide TV deals without violating U.S. antitrust rules, provided it meets certain conditions, including protecting customer access.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, addressed the issue in a letter to the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. He requested a review of the league’s antitrust exemption status.

Meanwhile, surging streaming prices and sky-high ticket costs have paired to leave the average American NFL fan boxed out of watching their beloved game altogether or making it impossible to find.

A Fox News poll in March indicated that 72% of sports fans think major sporting events should stay free on broadcast TV, amid reports that the NFL is considering allowing teams to sell the rights to preseason games to streaming services.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said on "Fox & Friends" last month that officials are reviewing thousands of comments on whether a significant share of sports should remain free on broadcast television.

Carr said the FCC is looking into whether sports leagues should continue to benefit from a special antitrust exemption , and that public comments solicited on the matter largely support keeping games more accessible.

"We actually got thousands and thousands of comments. It was a big number for the FCC... The vast majority so far, based on an initial assessment, support keeping a significant portion of these sports games on free, over-the-air broadcast TV," Carr said.

"So, we'll be looking at it. There could be actions at other portions of the government, and Congress as well, if these sports leagues continue to push this issue."

Carr made his feelings clear, stating he thinks the experience of finding a game to watch has become frustrating and costly.

"You effectively have to have a computer science degree to decipher this," he said, adding that, historically, broadcast TV and sports leagues have had a mutually beneficial relationship that allowed leagues to grow while supporting local news.

"We're at a tipping point where these leagues can push it so far, putting games behind paywalls, that they undermine their ability to claim that antitrust exemption."

NFL fans themselves have also spoken out about the league’s streaming strategy.

OutKick’s Davey Hudson took to the streets of Nashville and New York City last month to talk to aggrieved football fans.

"I think it’s frustrating when you just want to watch a game, and you have to figure out what app it’s on. And then you're paying for multiple apps all the time," one fan said.

Another fan was blunt, calling the current system of watching games "f---ing stupid."

"Well, it’s f---king stupid, you have to get five different platforms to watch all of the games that you want to, and still you have to pay on top. It’s ridiculous at this point," the fan said.

One fan called it a "pain in the a--" to keep track of where and when the games are being streamed.

A different fan called it a "money grab," citing Netflix as the latest streaming service the NFL brought in to start broadcasting its games.

NFL fans who want access to every game need to purchase YouTube TV for "NFL Sunday Ticket," in addition to the costly subscriptions for all the streaming services the NFL broadcasts on. Those streaming services are Amazon Prime , Peacock and Netflix. The combination of those respective services is over $1,500 a year, and that doesn’t include the fees that come with basic cable packages or high-speed Wi-Fi that is needed to accommodate the platforms.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.