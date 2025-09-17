NFL Crocs Have Arrived And Even This Croc Guy Has Reservations About Them

Even big Croc fans might want to pass on these...

I've made no secret about the fact that I'm a big Crocs guy. Sure, they're fugly as hell and sometimes even I want to give me a wedgie when I wear them, but if you need something to throw on to let the dog out or run to the grocery store, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Swiss army knife of foam-molded footwear.

Now, having said that… I'm not so sure that I can even endorse the new NFL Crocs.

Crocs has been churning out shoes with team logos for a while now, but they recently announced a new line of NFL versions.

Now, if the idea was simply to throw a logo on them or do them up in team colors, I think I could deal with it. A pair of Eagles and/or Bears Crocs might be a nice addition to the collection, seeing as I'm one of those annoying people with two teams I cheer for.

But that is not what these are.

No, they're a bit more… involved.

How is one supposed to walk around with the sticky-uppy bits on those things?

I mean, look at the horns on the Vikings and Bills versions. I'm sure they're not sharp, but imagine trying to walk around a crowded concourse without jabbing fellow fans in the ankle with your Croc horns.

Also, I couldn't do the Bears Crocs with those claws on the off chance that they caught on something and made me fall and break something.

"Yeah, broken collarbone… How did it happen? Well, I was wearing Chicago Bears Crocs, and his claws got caught on the garden hose out back, and I just went down. Doc said it was one of the worst Croc-related injuries he had ever seen… Top-three, probably…"

But the real deal-breaker? The price — and I thought I was hallucinating when I saw this — is $84.99.

For reference, a normal, non-NFL pair of Crocs comes in at $49.99, a figure that I had to look up and didn't just happen to know off the top of my head…

…Okay, fine; I knew it off the top of my head.