NFL Coach Ripped Over Gun Comments

The No Fun League struck again Monday night when NFL refs flagged Falcons WR Drake London because his post-TD gun celebration was deemed inappropriate.

That's fine. Whatever. I think the NFL despises anyone who wants to show a shred of emotion, and it's annoyed the hell out of me for years, but, at this point, I'm numb to it. Refs also flagged Jalen Hurts for a delay of game because he spiked the ball after rushing 30 yards on fourth and 3.

I mean, how stupid. But whatever. Like I said, I'm numb to it and this isn't the point of this blog.

The point is … Falcons coach Raheem Morris offered maybe the dumbest explanation for London's celebration – which was literally him just mimicking shooting a machine gun – in the history of time.

Seriously, when I saw this come across yesterday, I spit my Busch Light out. I couldn't believe Raheem actually tried to spin it like this:

Raheem Morris has his player's back, we know that for sure

COME. ON. What the hell is THAT? Are you serious, coach? It's not only dumb, but it's just downright disrespectful for Raheem to think us regular folk would actually buy that load of crap. Insane.

Look, I respect a coach going to bat for his player over anything and everything. That's their job. Part of it, at least. And I don't care about the gun celebration. Really. Blast away, Drake. You earned it.

But for the love of God, please come up with something better than that next time. Yeah, sure. He was probably just unloading a couple T-shirts into the crowd because that's the kind of guy he is.

Huh? What does that even mean? The kind of guy he is? A guy who … loves the T-shirt cannon? That kind of guy? Yeah, OK. Sure thing, coach!

If there's one thing NFL players are notorious for, it's their constant shooting of the T-shirt cannon. They do it all the time!

Hilarious. And so, so, soooooooooo dumb. Don't bullshit a bunch of bullshitters, coach. Show us an ounce of respect.

Yeah, he was blasting an AK-47 into the sun because he just scored the game-winning TD. Next question.

Trust me, we'd appreciate that a lot more.

Let's head to the internet to see if they bought what Raheem was selling!