The NFL Planting Its Flag In Friday Night Is Setting A Dangerous Precedent

There is an important debate brewing among the thought leaders of our time, one that involves slippery slopes and dangerous precedents set.

It's a debate that invokes fears of an overreach of power and of how far an almighty organization is willing to go to achieve its vision for the world.

I am, of course, talking about the NFL taking yet another day on the sports calendar to flex its muscles and step on the toes of high school and college football.

Wait, what did you think I was talking about?

As if it isn't enough to have games of football, America's new national pastime (suck it, baseball), being played outside our borders, now we have to watch it on a streaming service on Friday night?

Perish the thought!

Friday nights are for high school football, full stop.

It's a heartbreaking thought to picture Jimmy scoring his first touchdown on the varsity team, only to look up in the stands and see his dear old dad with his face buried in his phone because he took the first half under in the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.

Not only that, but it also sets a dangerous precedent moving forward.

What's stopping the NFL from having football on TV (or computer screens) seven days a week on all seven continents moving forward?

Fridays are for high school ball. Saturdays are for college. And Sundays and Mondays are for the NFL.

When the league introduced Thursday Night Football, everyone jumped for joy.

"Hurray! More football!"

But the product hasn't necessarily matched the hype with regard to Thursday games.

I have heard the rumors that the NFL is going to do away with Friday games in week one next year, but I am sure they will be back with a vengeance somewhere down the line.

This was just a test run to see how their audience would react.

Okay, now I promise to take the tinfoil hat off and enjoy some Friday night football.

Louisville and James Madison are slated to play a dandy of a game with potential playoff implications.

You can have your stinky NFL, I'm going to stick to college, thank you very much!