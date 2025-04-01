NFL Chain Gangs Are Going Extinct, As Technology Has Replaced Them

PALM BEACH – It's not quite a goodbye for the Chain Gang in the NFL, but technology has caught up to those guys (and some gals) and they're going to be fading into history.

The only way to save the gang is if technology fails badly – which in this case seems not likely because it's been widely tested.

NFL Convinced Tech Saves Time

The NFL on Tuesday announced Sony's Hawk-Eye technology will be used as its primary method for measuring the line to gain. The tech will be in use beginning with the 2025 season.

Sony's Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system allows officials to measure the distance between the spotted ball and the line to gain. The technology, tested last season, is supposed to bring a new level of precision and speed to NFL officiating.

That's sounds good.

And the NFL is convinced it's going to be good.

"The NFL and Sony are integrating world-class on-field officiating with state-of-the-art technology to advance football excellence," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. "Combining the art of officiating with Sony's trusted Hawk-Eye system is a healthy recipe for success in our commitment to raising the standards of accuracy, consistency and efficiency.

"Replay technology and data-driven insights from Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations aid us in advancing our efforts toward the future of football."

New Tech Will Be Deployed In Every Venue

Hawk-Eye will be deployed at all 30 NFL stadiums and at international venues, per the league. The chain gang will remain on the field in a secondary capacity, the league said.

Hawk-Eye consists of six 8K cameras for optical tracking of the position of the ball. The system is operated from the NFL's GameDay Central Officiating Center in New York and is integrated with the league's existing replay system.

As on-field officials are notified of the measurement outcome, virtual recreations of measurements are produced in real time for the in-stadium and broadcast audience.

The NFL says the process takes around 30 seconds, saving up to 40 seconds from a measurement with the chains.