NFL CB Scorches Dallas Cowboys' Decision-Making As Total Train Wreck

Cornerback Charvarius Ward found a new home this offseason after signing with the Indianapolis Colts, but he’s still keeping tabs on a former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Ward went undrafted in 2018 and signed with Dallas’ practice squad, only to be traded to the Kansas City Chiefs months later in exchange for an offensive lineman whose career quickly fizzled out.

As the Cowboys navigate yet another turbulent offseason, Ward didn’t hold back, shaming Dallas and confessing that the roots of a dysfunctional franchise were already taking hold during his brief stint there.

"You don’t have many opportunities as an undrafted free agent," Ward said, speaking with the Colts' media. "Even going back to the Cowboys, I signed with them as an undrafted free agent in training camp. In OTAs, I was strapping them boys ... I thought I was going to make the team in Dallas, but Dallas don’t make a lot of good decisions, so they ended up trading me to Kansas City."

Given the Cowboys’ string of lackluster decades on the gridiron, those roots were likely planted long before Ward ever stepped foot in the Big D.

Ward went on to enjoy a solid career with the Chiefs under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, winning a Super Bowl during his time in Kansas City. He later played for the San Francisco 49ers, building his stock to the point that Indy signed him to a three-year, $54 million contract.

Meanwhile, this offseason, Dallas has been hemorrhaging talent on both sides of the ball. All-Pro guard Zack Martin and longtime star edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence departed the Cowboys, with the former opting to retire.

Compounding Dallas’ woes are the hefty contracts they’ve handed out since extending quarterback Dak Prescott to the richest per-year deal of any NFL QB, averaging $60 million a season. Top Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb is also earning $34 million each year, while defensive stalwart Micah Parsons awaits a new contract that will inevitably make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Lamb and Parsons are both worth their paychecks, but the question lingers: is their team heading in the right direction?

In Charvarius Ward’s opinion, the Dallas Cowboys are a ticking time bomb of blunders.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela