NFL Bust Kadarius Toney Arrested, Faces Allegations Of Strangulation

(Warning: disturbing details included)

Major NFL bust Kadarius Toney was arrested last week, stemming from an incident in January where he allegedly strangulated a woman during a dispute in Georgia.

Kadarius Toney is facing one charge of aggravated assault (strangulation) and one charge of obstructing or harassing 911 emergency calls, according to TMZ.

An arrest warrant was issued for Toney, and he was officially booked on Feb. 6. The free-agent wide receiver was arrested in Douglas County (GA), facing two counts after reportedly choking the woman, leaving marks on her neck and causing additional injuries.

Toney, 26, also forcefully took the woman's phone as she tried calling for help.

The former Florida Gators wideout was drafted 20th overall by the Giants; however, Toney failed to catch on for Big Blue relative to his draft selection.

At times, Toney flashed other-worldly athleticism but, more often than not, silenced all the hype with bad character and dropped passes.

The former Gators standout also shrouded his draft profile with a side hustle as a rapper, which prompted concern by several organizations, including the Giants. Last season, Toney spent a limited stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Toney lucked out in the ensuing years by joining the Kansas City Chiefs amid their back-to-back Super Bowl champions, contributing to the first win with a major punt return for 65 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

