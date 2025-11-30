NFL Burnout Trevone Boykin Resurfaces to Take a Random Shot at Ex-Teammate Russell Wilson

Taking shots at Russell Wilson is funny unless it's coming from an NFL burnout primarily known for getting violent with his wife.

That's what we got from Trevone Boykin, a former NFL backup who went on a podcast and bad-mouthed Russell Wilson after the ex-Seahawks QB invited him to a Thanksgiving gathering.

Wilson's struggles in the NFL have made him an easy punchline. He's still considered a stand-up person off the field, which makes Boykin's potshot an even greater eye-roll. …

Boykin can’t make the same claim. He went undrafted out of TCU in 2016.

"Russell Wilson, I went to his house for Thanksgiving. The weirdest feeling …," Boykin said as he mocked Wilson and several family members who actually did show up, including Wilson's son-in-law with wife Ciara.

Boykin tried to bury Wilson with his commentary, a remarkably tone-deaf swipe from someone whose own choices derailed his career, though few were interested in Boykin's definition of decent.

"Maybe, maybe he’s not close to his family," one of the "House of Playmakers" podcast hosts asked.

"Maybe he not, but his mama wasn’t there. Sisters weren’t there," Boykin added. "… You know what I’m saying? Even though, like … still weird to me."

The case for Russell Wilson in 2025 isn’t exactly strong, but no one's remembering Trevone Boykin for the right reasons.

Boykin lasted less than two years with the Seahawks before landing in hot water over domestic assault allegations. He was arrested several times while with Seattle, and his second act became playing football in Mexico.

Wilson can claim a Super Bowl win. Boykin’s incendiary podcast comments now outshine anything he ever did on a football field.

Boykin’s rap sheet goes back to 2015, when the TCU star was arrested before the Alamo Bowl for punching a cop during a bar fight.

In 2017, Boykins was arrested for marijuana possession and public intoxication after a chaotic car crash that injured pedestrians, then was hauled in weeks later for violating probation.

His downfall peaked in 2018 when he was arrested for breaking his girlfriend’s jaw, also leading to assault and theft charges and ended with a three-year prison sentence.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela