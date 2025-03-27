NFL Bans The 'Nose Wipe' Celebration For Being 'Violent,' And CeeDee Lamb Isn't Happy

NFL players can no longer act like they are wiping their nose after making a big play. Well, they can, but they'll be hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty as the league has classified the move as a "violent gesture" celebration.

The NFL sent an updated report of league rules to each team this week, and compared the ‘nose wipe’ celebration to players acting like they are firing or brandishing a gun.

"Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulation firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe’ gesture, or any act that is sexually suggestive or offensive," the rules stated.

The ‘nose wipe’ celebration has become more and more popular in recent years, but if there is one player around the league best known for the gesture, it's Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb wasn't exactly happy reading the news that his celebration is now a no-go, but says he has plenty of others in mind.

It's easy to make the ‘No Fun League’ jokes, but in this instance, they're a bit warranted.

The NFL wanting to have a clean and respectful reputation in every facet, and certainly with the way players carry themselves on the field with millions of people watching, is understandable. On the flip side, it's entertainment at the end of the day, and constantly adding celebrations to the banned list takes away from the product for at least some fans.

Banning the ‘nose wipe’ and other celebrations may seem like a move that won't impact games, but unsportsmanlike flags are thrown all the time, and giving more ammunition for officials to throw more flags isn't exactly the news NFL fans want to read about with a new season fast approaching.