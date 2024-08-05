NFL Analyst Trey Wingo Slammed For Saying Harrison Butker's Conservative Views Bring 'Baggage' To Chiefs

Former ESPN NFL analyst Trey Wingo sounded critical of the Kansas City Chiefs' contract for kicker Harrison Butker after the vet signed a four-year, $25.6 million extension.

Butker's platform stands tall against the progressive movement in America that encourages people to abandon traditional views on life.

Butker suggests that embracing traditional values, such as having a homemaker to nurture a family, can be more fulfilling than the modern societal approach which encourages young people to stay unmarried, childless and, frankly, miserable.

Butker also objected to the Olympics' grotesque mockery of the "Last Supper," defending his religious principles.

Still, Trey Wingo considers Butker's views "baggage" for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wingo took to X on Monday after Butker's extension was announced. He made a point about meritocracy in American sports but could not hide his objections with the kicker's "unpopular" views.

Many called it a "sh**ty take," and OutKick's Clay Travis had a similar reaction.

Wingo's contentious reaction Monday read: "The Harrison Butker extension… making him the highest paid kicker….underscores the inherent truth of the NFL: the better you are at the job the more a team is willing to put up with pure and simple."

Clay responded, "Agreed. Crazy the Chiefs were willing to put up with, checks notes, telling young men and women graduating from college that no matter what career success they may have in life they are likely to take the greatest joy from their kids."

The usual suspects in the ‘lib’ sports media were upset that Butker dodged the crossfire of ‘cancel culture’ for touting traditional American views and earned his money through his production on the field.

Many of those same progressives in sports had called for the Chiefs to immediately release Butker for his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me," Butker said in the speech, "but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

Also stepping up to defend Butker against Wingo's take was former Chiefs offensive lineman Tim Grunhard, who responded with the following:

"You may not agree with everything he says and believes in but the last I looked Harrison didn’t (violate) the league's personal conduct and substance abuse policies," Grunhard said on X. "Probably why you got axed from ESPN … but you got some attention again."

Butker is further proof that progressive criticism never has any real merit and that people worth their salt are smart enough to ignore all the outrage.

