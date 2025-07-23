Newly Acquired Toronto Maple Leaf Dakota Joshua Has Incredible Reason For Jersey Number

The Toronto Maple Leafs made some significant changes to their lineup this summer after yet another disappointing postseason, and that included shipping former core player Mitch Marner to Vegas in a sign-and-trade deal that was completed just before the start of free agency, while bringing in former Vancouver Canuck Dakota Joshua.

The Leafs will be hoping that Joshua will bring some much-needed forward depth, and it only cost them a fourth-round pick to bring him in.

Of course, he'll need a jersey number, and in a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, that he will wear No. 81, and he's got a pretty incredible reason for it.

That was the number that Joshua wore in Vancouver, and that last time it was worn by a Maple Leaf was when NHL ironman Phil Kessel wore it for the team from 2009 to 2015.

Kessel and Johnson both happen to be testicular cancer survivors, so keeping No. 81 is a very cool tribute to Phil the Thrill.

"I love the mojo there," Joshua said. "I knew his story and looking forward to playing a long time here like Kessel did."

Kessel was diagnosed with cancer early in his career while a member of the Boston Bruins. Joshua battled the disease after a tumor was discovered last summer.

"For sure it puts your life in perspective," Joshua said. "The biggest takeaway is that anything can happen to you, so make the most of (life). But after coming out the other side, I’m stronger as a person. It makes you confident you can get through anything."

It's a great homage to a player that is somehow still a little underrated.

Kessel was a star for the Leafs, but also came under fire from the Toronto media, which can be notoriously tough on players.

He left town just as the current Auston Matthews-John Tavares-William Nylander era was getting underway, and moved on to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015 and won back-to-back Stanley Cups. He won a third with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

He hasn't played since, but has not officially retired.