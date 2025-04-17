New York Rangers Players Pay Tribute To Sam Rosen Prior To Broadcasting Legend's Final Game

I'm not crying, you're crying! Look, I try to stay as objective as I can as a writer and reporter, but it's just not possible when it comes to the New York Rangers. I've been a fan my entire life, despite growing up less than 100 miles from Pittsburgh, and Madison Square Garden (for a Rangers game, I hate the Knicks) is my happy place.

And along those lines, Sam Rosen has called Rangers games since before I was born, so I only know Rosen on the mic for the Broadway Blueshirts. Rosen decided to call it a career after this season, his 40th with the team. Rosen is a legend, an icon, and a great guy. I met him only once, but his kindness had an impact. I wanted to know about him, but all he wanted to do was ask questions about me, a nobody. That's the kind of guy that Rosen is.

On Thursday night, the New York Rangers took the ice for the final time in the 2024-25 NHL season. The team posted a disappointing campaign and missed the playoffs for the first time since '20-21.

Prior to the game, every member of the team took the ice for warm-ups donning #40 jerseys (to celebrate Rosen's 40 seasons) and every sweater had the name "Rosen" emblazoned on the back.

Joe Micheletti, the Rangers' color commentator for 20 of Rosen's 40 seasons, also wore the #40 "Rosen" jersey before the game.

Even the Tampa Bay Lightning, the visiting team for Rosen's final game, gave Rosen a Tampa jersey, signed by the entire team, with the #40 on the back.

We're going to miss you, Sam Rosen. There's no doubt about that.