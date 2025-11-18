Rangers Announcer Drops Cartoonish F-Bomb After Officials Miss Obvious Penalty

The Detroit Red Wings-New York Rangers clash at Madison Square Garden on Sunday had a little bit of everything: a late game-winner to break a 1-1 tie, a benches-clearing brawl, and one of the funniest f-bombs ever caught on a hot mic.

The NSFW slip-up came courtesy of MSG analyst Dave Maloney as he and reporter John Giannone broke down a replay that showed referees miss a too many men on the ice penalty on the Red Wings.

As Giannone explained that "about 18,000 officials in the stands" saw that Detroit had six skaters on the ice, he was disrupted by a very quick, aggressive "fu-k" from Maloney. It was one of those quick f-bombs you shout after missing a tap-in putt on the golf course or you spill your drink.

While Maloney is likely told to be unbiased when he's in the broadcast booth, he's a former Rangers captain, so it's not exactly in his DNA to keep things 50/50, especially in a rivalry matchup inside MSG.

Maloney's snafu came in the third period, shortly before Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner for the Red Wings with 3:47 left in the contest. Raymond's dagger moved New York's home record to a stunning 1-7-1 mark this season.

Maloney's f-bomb was just a preview for the real fireworks that were set off as the final buzzer sounded and Detroit's Mason Appleton fired the puck into the empty net. The Rangers didn't exactly like the move, and within seconds, both teams' benches were cleared and a massive brawl broke out near center ice.

Rangers' netminder Jonathan Quick was right in the middle of the extracurricular, as it was clear he took exception to the after-the-whistle shot that Appleton fired off.

It's fair to say that frustrations are boiling over when it comes to the Rangers, given that they've been atrocious on their home ice up to this point of the season.