The New York Mets Are Suddenly The Team Of Destiny

Look out for the New York Mets in the hunt for a postseason spot.

The National League Wild Card race has been, no pun intended, wild. Starting in late-June, the San Diego Padres looked like an unbeatable super team, with relentless come-from-behind wins and miraculous walk off homer runs. The Arizona Diamondbacks were equally impressive, going 51-28 from June through August.

Now it's apparently the Mets turn to become unbeatable.

Friday night, 24-year-old Mets third baseman Mark Vientos was once again the hero. Vientos hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give his team an early 2-0 lead over the Cincinnati Reds. That was just a warm-up for the drama to come later.

After the Reds rallied in the 7th inning to tie the score at four, the game went to extra innings. Jose Butto worked a scoreless top of the 10th, before Vientos struck again in the bottom of the 10th. A no-doubter, 401-foot home run to left field, complete with massive bat flip.

It's good to be the New York Mets.

New York Mets Somehow In Playoff Position

After dropping to 11-games under .500 earlier in the season, the Mets have clawed their way back to a potential playoff berth. Despite the Atlanta Braves winning again Friday evening, New York is tied for the third and final wild card spot in the NL. And likely to end the day one and a half games behind the Diamondbacks in the second spot.

The Mets also have the tiebreaker, head-to-head record over the top wild card seed San Diego Padres. The Mets have two more games against the Reds before traveling to Toronto to play the Blue Jays. The schedule gets tougher to finish the regular season, with seven games against the Philadelphia Phillies, three in Atlanta and three in Milwaukee to close the year out.

But their bullpen woes have suddenly dissipated, Vientos has been outstanding, and Francisco Lindor deserverdly to be in the NL MVP conversation. LAat year was a disaster in Queens, but could 2024 be the year Mets fans thought they'd get? It's looking more and more possible.