Knicks Reportedly Hiring Mike Brown As Head Coach Draws Mixed Reactions

The Knicks have their next head coach, and folks have mixed reviews.

The New York Knicks are expected to hire Mike Brown as the franchise's next head coach, and the news has drawn some mixed reactions across social media.

ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report that Brown, the 2009 and 2023 NBA Coach of the Year, is set to become Knicks' newest head coach.

According to Charania, Brown was the lone coaching candidate to interview for the job multiple times. The Knicks also interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, according to his sources.

Brown has spent the previous three NBA seasons as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings where he led the franchise to the playoffs during the 2022-23 season before being fired after going 13-18 to begin the most recent NBA campaign. He has won four NBA titles as an assistant coach and was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007 when the team went to the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

Folks across social media shared reactions to the Knicks' expected hiring of Brown, who owns an overall head coaching record of 454-304.

Expectations for the Knicks are always high, but they'll be even more so heading into a new season after the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

Brown will look to lead the Knicks to their first NBA Finals since 1999.