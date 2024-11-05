Jets Trade Expendable WR Mike Williams To Steelers, And It Doesn't Matter

One of my favorite things in sports is watching fans of a team convince themselves that a player who has struggled just needs a "change of scenery" and that their team is the perfect landing spot.

That's where wide receiver Mike Williams comes into play. After trading for Davante Adams, the New York Jets had no use for Williams.

So, on Tuesday, they traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the NFL trade deadline.

Naturally, Steelers fans are excited.

The truth is that Mike Williams isn't very good. One of the biggest mistakes the Los Angeles Chargers made was giving Williams and Keenan Allen $40 million combined, which hamstrung their ability to add other, better players.

While all the Chargers' woes fell on former head coach Brandon Staley, former GM Tom Telesco made a complete mess of the roster.

Now, it's true that Williams isn't costing the Steelers that kind of money at this point, he's still an aging (turned 30 last month), often-injured, low-speed wide receiver.

Williams really only runs go routes at this point. He was never the type of player to go across the middle and put his body on the line to make big plays.

That probably had something to do with having bones made of glass (figuratively speaking).

But Williams doesn't add another dimension to Pittsburgh's offense.

They already have George Pickens, who is a better and younger version of Williams.

Despite what his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers tried to say about him, there's a reason he didn't succeed in New York and the team traded him for virtually nothing.

There's not a lot of downside for the Steelers here, but not much upside either.

The TLDR version of this article is simple: the Jets traded wide receiver Mike Williams to the Steelers, but it probably won't impact either team very much.