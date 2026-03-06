Flyers Sign Garrett Wilson To NHL Deal (Relax, Jets Fans; Not That One)

It has been a rough couple of… well, decades for New York Jets fans. But they can breathe a sigh of relief, because it hasn't gotten so bad that their top wide receiver signs a deal in the National Hockey League.

At least not yet.

But it made for a funny crossover moment between the NHL and the NFL.

The NHL's trade deadline came at 3 PM ET on Friday afternoon. In the hours and days leading up to it, there was a flurry of moves.

Some of these involved the Philadelphia Flyers, who are currently six points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. This included shipping winger Bobby Brink to the Minnesota Wild for D-Man David Jiricek.

Another move involved the Flyers signing a member of their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, to a two-way NHL deal.

His name? Garrett Wilson.

Now, that's clearly not the Garrett Wilson of New York Jets fame in that photo, but imagine this news pops up on your phone via a push notification (as was the case for me).

There's a good chance it led to a moment of confusion to the point that you wondered if you were hallucinating.

Some Jets fans' probably went through that too, with an added dash of horror.

It's a pretty funny, cross-sport mash-up.

The only thing is, the Jets may have created some meme material they may regret next season.

The hockey-playing Garrett Wilson has 84 NHL games on his resume, the most recent ones coming back during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 34-year-old — who has never played for the Jets, New York, or Winnipeg — was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round, 107th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft, and has been with the Phantoms since the 2020-21 season.