Jets Kicker Greg Zuerlein Kicks Field Goal In The Middle Of Vikings Cheerleaders, Literally, During Warmups

Published|Updated

New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein had his pregame warmup routine interrupted by Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders ahead of their matchup in London Sunday, but he didn't let that stop him from getting in some reps.

Being distracted is nothing new for NFL kickers, they're constantly having their routines interrupted ahead of kickoff, but it's fair to say Zuerlein experienced a first on Sunday morning.

After setting up a 44-yard attempt on the right hash, Vikings cheerleaders stormed the field for a pregame routine. They weren't going to stop, but neither was Zuerlein, so when the cheerleaders formed a makeshift path for him to get his kick off, he took advantage and drilled it.

This is just the latest example that NFL kickers are built different.

Not only are we seeing kickers around the league casually drill 55+ yarders week after week, we've got them making field goals while surrounded by cheerleaders with about three feet to work with on either side of them.

The chances of Zuerlein miss-hitting his warmup attempt were incredibly slim, but they weren't zero, and him catching one the wrong way and hitting one of the cheerleaders would have birthed the most-viral moment of the NFL season by far. Thankfully, that didn't happen.

Zuerlein has been in the league for well over a decade now, and it's fair to say that he's officially seen it all.

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee. He somehow survived living in Knoxville despite ‘Rocky Top’ being his least favorite song ever written. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets including SB Nation, The Spun, and BroBible. Mark was also a writer for the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate in 2016 when the team won the World Series. He's still waiting for his championship ring to arrive. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.