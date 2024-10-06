Jets Kicker Greg Zuerlein Kicks Field Goal In The Middle Of Vikings Cheerleaders, Literally, During Warmups

New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein had his pregame warmup routine interrupted by Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders ahead of their matchup in London Sunday, but he didn't let that stop him from getting in some reps.

Being distracted is nothing new for NFL kickers, they're constantly having their routines interrupted ahead of kickoff, but it's fair to say Zuerlein experienced a first on Sunday morning.

After setting up a 44-yard attempt on the right hash, Vikings cheerleaders stormed the field for a pregame routine. They weren't going to stop, but neither was Zuerlein, so when the cheerleaders formed a makeshift path for him to get his kick off, he took advantage and drilled it.

This is just the latest example that NFL kickers are built different.

Not only are we seeing kickers around the league casually drill 55+ yarders week after week, we've got them making field goals while surrounded by cheerleaders with about three feet to work with on either side of them.

The chances of Zuerlein miss-hitting his warmup attempt were incredibly slim, but they weren't zero, and him catching one the wrong way and hitting one of the cheerleaders would have birthed the most-viral moment of the NFL season by far. Thankfully, that didn't happen.

Zuerlein has been in the league for well over a decade now, and it's fair to say that he's officially seen it all.