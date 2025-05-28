New York Giants WR 'Clashed' With Leadership Over Role

Jalin Hyatt has been slowly turning into a Giants draft bust since being selected by Big Blue in 2023.

After a rough second season, we finally have a reported glimpse into Hyatt's testy relationship with the G-Men.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, Hyatt (formerly a Fred Biletnikoff winner out of Tennessee) reportedly "clashed" with the Giants' upper management and coaches last season, seemingly leading to his diminished role in the offense.

Here's what Hughes said from Giants training camp:

"[Hyatt] mentally checked out at points last season after clashing with the coaching staff and upper management. There was no reason he should have been as uninvolved as he was at points last season.

"He’s a player with a skillset that the Giants should be able to use. Some players simply can’t get out of the doghouse. That was the problem last year."

Coming into Year 2 in 2024, Hyatt spoke to OutKick, expressing his sky-high expectations behind playing a pivotal role in the Giants offense.

"I’m hoping for a big Year 2 you know, a big jump," Hyatt said. "I can’t wait. I’m blessed and I love it in New York. I love our fanbase and knowing our organization, I feel that we have a complete team. We just have to finish. We’ll get there."

Hailed as a deep receiving threat during his time with the Vols, Hyatt garnered praise as a potential playmaker for New York coming into his first season, and he mildly delivered with 373 receiving yards as a rookie.

As the Giants' quarterback struggles continued with Daniel Jones and his team, Hyatt took a big step in production.

Hyatt has not recorded a touchdown catch in 33 career games.

Last season, Hyatt became a total non-factor, tallying just 62 receiving yards and eight catches throughout the year.

One scout infamously called Hyatt a one-note, deep-threat receiver before being drafted by New York, and despite the hype about Hyatt, the scout seemed correct in his assessment.

With star wideout and former first-rounder Malik Nabers leading the offense, complemented by actual deep threat Darius Slayton and slot weapon Wan'Dale Robinson, Hyatt's role could be diminished down to a special-teams player in 2025-26.

However, if the Giants want to give their ‘project’ wideout a chance, this upcoming season will be the time to prove it, as New York plugs in guys like Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie QB Jaxson Dart under center to give the QB depth chart a breath of fresh air.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela