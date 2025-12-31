New York Giants Show It Takes An Uncanny Amount Of Food To Feed A Football Team

You're going to be shocked to see all the food the Giants ate.

The New York Giants used a lot — and I mean a lot — of food to keep their players going.

Frankly, this shouldn’t be a surprise. When you have tons of guys that weigh between 250–325 pounds that exert as many calories and energy as these guys, you can expect to be slinging an uncanny amount of food.

But just how much exactly? How many pounds of meat and dozens of eggs does it take to fill the tanks of these elite athletes?

The Giants kept track.

Evidently, it took:

5,000 pounds of fish

25,000 eggs

50,000 pounds of beef

and 26,000 pounds of chicken

To keep these guys fed.

And that’s just the protein!

Thankfully, these players are super appreciative of the cooking team’s efforts, not just because they work a lot, but because the food is delicious.

People think the players will have a sense of entitlement to them, and its the complete opposite. You can tell they really appreciate the work we do, " sous chef Tyler Ross said.

One of those guys is running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who said he has yet to go in for food and see something he didn’t like.

"The food is always good I ain’t gonna lie…Even if you don’t like this food, they would probably go back and make some other just so you’re satisfied," Tracy said.

And that’s probably why they consume a gargantuan amount of food.

These are the totals for a regular season. They would be larger if the Giants made the playoffs. But I think we are several years away from getting those food totals.