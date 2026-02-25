The New York Giants Have A Jeffrey Epstein Problem Even If Club And NFL Have Not Substantively Addressed It

NFL promised investigation at Super Bowl but has taken no public action against Steve Tisch, who used same 'regret' language as Prince Andrew

INDIANAPOLIS – The New York Giants would gladly have you question their problem stopping the run or keeping quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skatettebo healthy, but this legacy NFL franchise has a much bigger and darker problem in that minority owner Steve Tisch was associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

And Tisch, while forced to admit to the relationship, has not stepped aside.

And the Giants, recognizing the cloud they are under, are refusing to discuss the matter.

And the NFL, purporting to hold owners to higher standards than players within its personal conduct policy, has so far done nothing that is publicly substantive.

Giants Under Dark Jeffrey Epstein Cloud

So, the New York Giants have a Jeffrey Epstein problem that is not going to simply fade away soon.

Tisch is the 77-year-old co-owner, chairman and executive vice president of the Giants. And just over a dozen years ago, he engaged in what he called a "brief association" with Epstein.

Except that brief association included between 429 and 440 instances in which Tisch appears in the Epstein files and in emails between the two men. And those correspondences, released in a Justice Department Epstein email dump in January, had the convicted sex offender setting up Tisch with women.

And, yes, Epstein was already a convicted felon when he and Tisch had their so-called brief association.

In one email, dated April 21, 2013, Epstein appears to be setting up Tisch with an Eastern European woman named Katya.

"Ok, Jeffrey, I'll be in blue loose pants and white loose shirt," Katya tells Epstein of her apparent coming rendez vous with Tisch. "I googled Steve Tisch he is oscar winner producer, and Giants owner. I'd love to meet him. My phone number is [redacted]"

This kind of stuff demands a robust investigation by the NFL and the Giants. But that's not what we're seeing.

Promise From NFL Has Led To Nothing

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at the Super Bowl the league is gathering facts to see where those lead, if anywhere. And the Giants? Well, they're punting on the idea Tisch should be temporarily suspended or relieved of club duties until all the facts are uncovered.

"I don’t have a stance on that," coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Steve, I think he put out a statement, right, I saw, where he expressed his regret. And that’s where it stands for me. That’s where I’m at."

That's where the Giants are as an organization.

Just ask general manager Joe Schoen.

"Yeah, Steve released a statement a few weeks ago about the regret," Schoen said when he faced a similar question. "So I'm just going to leave it at that. I'm not going to comment anymore on that."

Both Harbaugh and Schoen are referring to a Tisch statement released Jan. 30 when it became known he appeared in Epstein emails.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments," Tisch said in his statement. "I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with. "

Poor Choice Of Words By Harbaugh, Schoen

The regret of the association thing is an unfortunate choice of words by Tisch – and by Harbaugh and Schoen, by extension.

That's because they're the same words Britain's Prince Andrew used when he was accused of abusing young girls whom he used for sex – most notably Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre accused Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of recruiting her into a sex ring in 2000, grooming her, and trafficking her to powerful men, including Andrew. Giuffre eventually sued Andrew, whom she said she was trafficked to three times starting when she was 16 years old.

Andrew and Giuffre reached a settlement in that lawsuit and the prince's legal team issued a statement that said, in part, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others…"

So Tisch and Andrew, two men tied to Epstein, shared the similar regret.

And it is incumbent upon the Giants, who amplified that regret on Tuesday, to relieve Tisch of his status until the NFL digs deeper to find out if the co-owner's regret should extend beyond an association with Jeffrey Epstein.