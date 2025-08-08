The New York Giants -And Their Fans- Are Quickly Rallying Behind Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is winning fans and the support of his teammates quickly in the big apple.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston is quickly becoming one of the most popular dudes on the team.

Perhaps the most likable personality in the NFL signed to play in the big apple a year after playing with the Cleveland Browns . Right now, he’s listed as number two on the Giants’ depth chart behind Russell Wilson.

However, he’s probably got Wilson in the popularity contest. At a recent team walk-through, he ended it early thanks to winning an accuracy challenge presented by head coach Brain Daboll.

The reaction, while certainly fueled in part by an early ending to a walk-through, shows how much the Giants appreciate Winston and what he brings to the team.

But he’s not just bringing football skills to the team. As the video from New York’s official X account showed, he’s sharing his outspoken Christian faith with his teammates. Winston said that he's leading a Bible study during one of the daily blocks of training camp, something that could be needed and wanted by many guys on the team.

Evidently, Winston’s supporters extend far from the confines of the football facilities. Giants fans are saying that they love the guy and that they want him to be the official leader of the team.

For the past several seasons, the Giants have not had much to celebrate or look forward to. Despite getting a playoff berth three years ago, they’ve won just 9 games in the past two years, and traded away their franchise running back Saquon Barkley to a division rival. But even if Winston’s contributions are limited by a lack of playing time, he’s already provided a spark.

And that’s something the Big Apple needs.

