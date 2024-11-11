New York Giants Likely To Bench Daniel Jones For Drew Lock After Week 11 Bye

The New York Giants head into their Week 11 bye at 2-8, last in the NFC East. They have some soul-searching to do, and it seems likely the first move is to bench starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Take a look at this post from Adam Schefter, who I believe is hinting that he knows more than he is saying:

As we know, Schefter has sources across the NFL and, generally, they have a reason to give him certain information. In this case, it seems the team wants people to know they have a plan when it comes to the quarterback position.

Does Daniel Jones give the Giants a better chance to win games this season than backup Drew Lock? Absolutely.

But does that even matter? Not really. Jones clearly isn't the answer at quarterback long-term, and New York knows it. Head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't commit to Jones in Week 12, either.

There's an out in Jones' contract after this season, though the Giants would still have to eat $22 million in dead cap to cut him. Still, that's the most likely route.

But they'd owe him more guaranteed money if he were to get hurt, as Schefter points out. The team just cannot let that happen.

We saw a similar situation play out a few years back when the Raiders benched Derek Carr and made him inactive for the final two games of the season. They were protecting against Carr getting hurt, even though he was the better option to start at quarterback.

That appears to be where the Giants are heading with Jones.

At 2-8, New York is currently in position for the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. There's no question they would use that selection on a quarterback.

That means the most prudent move is to sit Jones, roll with Drew Lock (or Tommy DeVito) and put themselves in the best position for next year's NFL Draft.

The question becomes: do the Giants want to keep Brian Daboll?

If Daboll thinks he's going to be around next season with a new quarterback, potentially a top draft pick, he might be OK taking a few Ls down the stretch.

But if he thinks he's coaching for his next gig, there's no incentive to lose games for the Giants. Quite the opposite, in fact.

In that case, he's going to want to stick with Jones and try to win.

It's a sticky situation, but one that the Giants put themselves in by giving Jones that massive contract extension.

They're bearing the full brunt of that this season.