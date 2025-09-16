Francisco Lindor's Wife Puts On Memorable National Anthem For Mets

Francisco Lindor was the biggest fan at Citi Field on Tuesday night after watching his wife, Katia, give a knockout performance on her violin of the national anthem, coming before the Mets faced off against the Padres.

With his three kids beside him, the Mets’ shortstop watched Katia.

Mrs. Lindor locked in, and the anthem hit with style.

WATCH:

"Well done, Mrs. Lindor," one Mets fan wrote on X, joining the cheering Mets fans at Citi Field, which set the Mets off on the right foot for the big matchup.

Lindor's daughter, Kalina, delivered the honorary "play ball!" and New York got to work.

Watching this happen to a mensch like Lindor was enough reason for any baseball fan to cheer.

Francisco followed up the national anthem with his own highlight: a home run in the second inning, which cushioned the Mets' 5-0 lead after the first inning when New York's bats started the game singing their own tune.

It was a crucial game between the NL teams vying for a spot in the playoffs with less than two weeks of action left.

Currently, the Amazin's are slotted in the sixth seed in the wild card hunt, with the San Diego Padres (stuck in a division battle with the Dodgers), rank in at fifth.

The Lindor family must be one big source of good luck for the Mets after Tuesday.

New York beat SD, 8-3.

