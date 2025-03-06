New Version Of Monopoly Requires No Math (Will Still Probably Cause Arguments And Name-Calling)

Like the classic board game Monopoly, but hate math?

Well, then you're probably going to like the latest version of the iconic game, which now tells tedious adding and subtracting to pound sand thanks to an all new app that will handle it for you…

…or you could just use a calculator, but let's see how this new-fangled board game works.

According to The Verge, the latest version of the game will stop forcing you to punish your least favorite cousin by making them serve as the banker, because that job has been outsourced — just like in the real business world — to automation.

The game's maker, Hasbro, has announced a new app called the Monopoly App Banking (how long do you think it took to workshop that one?) that will do this job for players.

Now, I like the idea of the board game Monopoly, but I feel like any time I play it (not counting the Iron Maiden version I have on the shelf under my coffee table right now), it takes about half an hour before I'm like, "Alright, what are we doing here."

Maybe I just don't have what it takes to be a board game tycoon, but I've never gotten to the end of the game without it devolving into some sort of argument where feelings get hurt over a deal gone sour.

However, as someone who can't do math, I like that this pesky element of the game is gone.

What I don't like is that you have to download an app.

I am so sick of downloading apps. It's virtually nonstop. You get a toaster nowadays and it's like. "Step 1: Download the Toaster app." I don't need an app that takes valuable real estate on my phone that does nothing but dictate toast doneness, something I think I can handle on my own.

I feel the same way about a Monopoly banking app. Do I really need more clutter on my phone just for the one game of Monopoly I play every three to five years?

Hey, here's an idea: go get a calculator or — better yet — use the one already on your phone!

But aside from that, this new Monopoly sounds pretty cool…