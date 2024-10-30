The New Teaser For Netflix's New Series 'Senna' Looks Incredible

If you're always on the lookout for something to watch, might I suggest you keep an eye on Netflix's upcoming series Senna?

We're in the midst of a great Formula 1 season with a two-man battle for the drivers championship and a three-way dogfight between teams to top the constructor standings.

It's that kind of drama that made F1 perfect Hollywood fodder over the last few years with a bunch of projects going into development like Keanu Reeves' great documentary about Brawn GP and the long-awaited and obscenely expensive Brad Pitt vehicle, simply titled F1, the latter of which was still shooting this past weekend in Mexico.

Well, Netflix is getting in on this too with a series called, Senna, focusing on — would you believe? — F1 legend Ayrton Senna and the latest trailer for it makes it seem like a must-watch.

Now, I'll admit, I'd watch several hours' worth of glamour shots of those late ‘80s and early ’90s McLarens turning laps even if there was absolutely no story to speak of. I mean, those shots of Monaco in the rain alone would get me in the door. So, that alone sells me on this series.

However, if you know anything about Ayrton Senna he has one of the most incredible and tragic careers of any driver ever. I think this is going to be a great series.

I liked seeing that other drivers make appearances. I saw Niki Lauda in there as well as Alain Prost, and the casting for those two looked great.

And speaking of Prost, it looks like Senna's legendary rivalry with the Frenchman when they were both at McLaren will be a big part of the series. As it should, because that's one of the best and most intense rivalries not just in the history of F1, but I'd argue all of sports.

The series will be available on November 29, and I think I'll have to pencil in some time to binge a few episodes when it drops.