New Saints Coach Held Back By Alvin Kamara While Chewing Out Player: VIDEO

New Orleans Saints coach Darren Rizzi lit up one of his players in Sunday's win over the Giants for a mistake that cost New Orleans nearly nothing.

The Saints gave up a punt return touchdown to the Giants, which was negated by a holding call on New York.

Saints punter Matthew Hayball did a poor job of trying to stop the Giants punt returner.

Interim coach Rizzi still went all out, ripping Hayball on the sideline, which attracted the attention of star running back Alvin Kamara, who stepped in to keep Rizzi at bay.

The passion by Rizzi was mostly appreciated by NFL fans reacting to the volatile scene on social media.

With their win, the Saints were able to shrug off the heated interaction.

"That’s what you’re calling it, a passionate exchange?" Rizzi reacted after the game. "I’m passionate about everything. Everybody has a job to do. And he wasn’t executing the game plan. I’m going to say this. His last punt, his last two."

READ: NY Giants Find Another Way To Lose With Blocked FG Against Saints

"[Hayball's] last punt was outstanding, and it really helped us," Rizzi added. "Actually, I think his last two punts, the second to last punt in particular, were really, really good."

It's also worth noting that the Giants contributed more to losing the game than New Orleans contributed to winning it.

The New York Giants and failing coach Brian Daboll are also ticked off after having their game-tying field goal attempt blocked. New Orleans won, 14-11. On the other hand, Giants fans found themselves relieved to drop to 2-11 for prime contention for a No. 1 draft pick.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com