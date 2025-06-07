New MLB Attendance Numbers Show Value Of Trying To Win

For owners of Major League Baseball teams looking for ways to increase their attendance, there's a simple, obvious answer. And they don't even have to look very hard, because all it takes is a quick glance at the year-over-year change in attendance across the sport.

A user on Reddit put together a helpful graphic of attendance figures for all 30 teams, total number, capacity, and percentage increase from the 2024 season.

Spoiler alert: the teams that are actively trying to win more games and give themselves the best chance at winning a World Series have seen the biggest increase in fan support. Who would have ever guessed?

Leading the way, as always, are the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA followed up winning the 2024 World Series by adding even more talent in the offseason. Though, of course, that talent has spent most of the season on the injured list. Right behind them are the San Diego Padres.

The Padres have spent money, drafted well, and showed their fans they're serious about winning. And attendance is up nearly 6 percent in 2025, with Petco Park averaging an effective sell-out. They're not the only ones.

Detroit Tigers, New York Mets Among MLB Attendance Gainers

The New York Mets, after signing Juan Soto to the biggest contract in Major League Baseball history, have seen their average crowd jump by over 52 percent in 2025. While the Detroit Tigers didn't make a similarly big addition, their postseason run clearly helped boost interest. While their overall number is low, attendance is up 39 percent from the 2024 season.

The Royals have seen a big jump, as have the Diamondbacks, while teams like the Cardinals, Orioles and Rangers have seen their numbers decline.

So what's the obvious takeaway here?

For one thing, fans like it when their teams pursue big-name talent. Signing top players is a near-guarantee to increase attendance. They also, unsurprisingly, really like winning. Teams that reached the postseason in 2024 have benefited in 2025, while those that did little to improve have been punished.

That's how it works.

The Orioles did little, and fans tuned out. The Giants made additions, the Tigers made the playoffs, the Phillies added on.

St. Louis has been surprisingly good through the first two months of the 2025 season, but fans clearly don't believe that the Cardinals can keep up that pace the rest of the year. It's another clear indication that the old adage, "you have to spend money to make money," really is true when it comes to professional sports.

Fans want to believe their team can win, not hear complaining about market size. Yes, it helps to play in a big market. But what really helps? Winning. Or at least trying, even a little.