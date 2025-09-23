New Jersey Devils Killing Off Their Fan-Favorite 'Jersey' Jerseys After This Season

We've got a slew of great new sweaters for the upcoming NHL season, but unfortunately, it has been revealed that we will be bidding adieu to one of the funniest third jerseys in NHL history at the end of this season.

That's right, this season will mark the final tour of duty for the New Jersey Devils' "Jersey" jersey.

You may recall that, despite third jerseys debuting in the 1990s, the Devils had a brand that seemed perfect for an additional sweater; the team was one of hockey's biggest holdouts on this front.

Sure, they usually wear a throwback jersey around St. Patrick's Day, but they were resistant to adopting a full-time third jersey.

Finally, in 2021, the team got one, and it was this beauty… that kind of looked like an old Chicago Blackhawks Winter Classic sweater, but with a new "JERSEY" wordmark across the front.

Of course, the irony of a jersey that said "JERSEY" was not lost, and that helped this become a fan-favorite over the years. The team even sold hats that said "HAT" across the front in a similar style.

Unfortunately, the team announced Monday that these puppies will be retired when the 2025-26 season wraps up.

"It’s been an amazing piece for us," Devils CMO Jillian Frechette told NJ.com. "It’s been fabulous for retail, it looks really sharp, our merchandise that complemented the black jersey did really well, and it’s been really nice to have. But it’s time. Third jerseys aren’t forever, and we’d like to go out on a high."

Frechette hinted that a new third could be coming down the line.

But what might that look like?. The Devils clearly weren't afraid to do something really different, but I think a variation of their 2024 Stadium Series getup might be neat.

A lot of teams have done this, but I think a cool idea might be to take that sweater and flip the colors, seeing as the Devils' standard home jersey is red.

We'll have to wait and see what they have in store.