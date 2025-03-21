New IOC President Says She Wants To Meet With President Trump Ahead Of 2028 LA Games

One of the interesting things to watch as Donald Trump's second presidency goes on will be some of the big sporting events that the United States is set to host.

In 2026, we'll play co-host to the FIFA World Cup along with Canada and Mexico, and in 2028, the Summer Olympics will return to Los Angeles.

There has already been some talk about this with the President pledging to not allow transgender athletes into the country to compete in the Games.

The International Olympic Committee also has a new president, and ahead of the Games, she would like to have a meeting with President Trump.

Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry is the continent of Africa's most decorated athlete ever, and she was recently elected as the new president of the IOC succeeding Thomas Bach.

The 41-year-old will preside over her first Olympics next year — the 2026 Winter Games in Milano and Cortina — but she's already thinking ahead fo 2028.

"President Trump is a huge supporter of sport. There's never been a sitting president that has attended the Super Bowl," Coventry told Reuters after being elected on Thursday. "He was the president at the time when LA was awarded the Games (in 2017). I truly believe that he wants the LA 28 Games to be a huge success."

Some are concerned that the visa process could be difficult after the Trump administration's crackdowns on illegal immigration (although, to that I'd say, you've got three years to get that ironed out), but Coventry talked about wanting to have a sit down with the President to discuss the IOC's perspective in what will make for a successful event.

"It will take sitting down and having a good conversation with him," she said before noting that she thinks a key will be, "sharing with him our values and where we want to be, how we want LA to be successful and being very clear on the different priorities (within the IOC)."

