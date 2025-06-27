New IOC President Calls For Fairness In Women's Sports Categories In 2028 Olympic Games

New International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry is not wasting any time in protecting the women’s sports categories in international competition.

In her first press conference on Thursday, Coventry loudly voiced her support for keeping biological males out of the women’s competitions. It is an issue that has affected nearly all women’s competitions, including Olympic boxing in 2024, when Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting both medaled in Paris.

"We understand that there’ll be differences depending on the sport … but it was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost to ensure fairness," Coventry said . "But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area."

Most people would rightfully roll their eyes at this response and say that the countless examples of women losing to men should be evidence enough that there’s a need for distinction. However, Coventry said that the IOC would take inspiration from World Athletics , which already prohibits men from competing in women’s sports.

"It was very clear from the membership the discussion around this has to be done with medical and scientific research at the core, so we are looking at the facts and the nuances and the inclusion of the international federations that have done so much of this work … having a seat at table and sharing with us because every sport is different," she said.

Coventry needs to make sure women’s sports are only for women in Los Angeles in 2028. If not, the Summer Games will be a complete laughingstock.