New Hampshire Judge Criticizes Parents For Stance On Transgender Athletes

There are two cases currently making their way through the court system in New Hampshire over the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports. And based on comments by the judge in one of the cases, it's pretty clear which side of the political aisle he falls on.

Two New Hampshire fathers, Kyle Fellers and Anthony Foote, were prevented from attending school events after wearing pink wristbands that had an "XX" label on them. That XX label was meant to represent female chromosomes, part of a much larger campaign across the country to protect women's sports and women's spaces from biological males.

Those fathers said in a court hearing Thursday that by wearing the wristbands, they weren't trying to harass or target a male transgender soccer player playing against their daughters' team, but instead showing support for their girls and teammates. And U.S. District Court Judge Steven McAuliffe didn't seem to like that explanation.

"Sometimes the message you think you’re sending might not be the message that is being sent," he said. McAullife then proceeded to ask Foote whether he'd thought that a transgender athlete might view the pink XX wristbands as trying to invalidate their existence, per the Associated Press.

"If he’s a trans female, pink might be a color he likes," Foote said.

That didn't satiate the judge either, who took issue with the fact that the two plaintiffs referred to the biological male as a "boy."

"You seem to go out of your way to suggest there’s no such thing as a trans girl," McAuliffe said.

Gee, wonder how he's going to rule.

Transgender Athlete Cases Continue To Rest On Judicial Ideology

The lawyer for the two men said that the school district's punishment was "discrimination," something that administrators seemed "proud of."

"This is viewpoint discrimination, and it’s very clear they’re proud of it," plaintiff lawyer Endel Kolde said.

Fellers told the judge he wanted to support female athletes, and did so after being kicked out by holding up a sign that said exactly that. He also said that allowing a male to compete against females was a "travesty."

"I wanted to support women’s sports and I believed what was going on was a travesty," he continued.

That's an obvious truth. Males competing against females is a travesty. It's an unfair physical advantage, which is why there are effectively zero transgender men, biological females, easily outpacing biological males in competitive sports.

As seen with SJSU's Blaire Fleming, Lia Thomas, and any number of others, there are inherent advantages for males and allowing them to compete on the same field is an inarguable safety hazard. As these cases go through the court system, correct rulings are going to rely on the ideological view of the judge hearing the arguments. It's clear that this judge has no interest in biological reality, only in affirming the views and delusions of transgender individuals and activists.

His attitude reflects the modern left perfectly: women's wishes, views and safety concerns are supposed to take a backseat to whatever a transgender person wants. It's a view that the American public has roundly rejected. Too bad judges all too often don't care.