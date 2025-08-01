New Faces, New Places: Five Impact CFB Transfers To Keep An Eye On In '25

Get to know some familiar names in some not-so-familiar places.

We have finally made it to the month of August, which can only mean one thing:

Real, meaningful college football is being played this month.

I can't believe we have arrived at this point. I honestly thought the day would never come.

To commemorate such a joyous occasion, I thought it would be fun to pick some of my favorite transfers who I think will make some noise this season.

Without any further ado, let's dive in and discuss some impact transfers.

John Mateer (QB, Oklahoma)

It's no secret how highly I think of Oklahoma going into the 2025 season, and a big reason for that is the quarterback they pulled out of the transfer portal.

John Mateer makes his way to Norman by way of Pullman, Washington, and the former Cougars signal caller is a trendy pick to make a darkhorse Heisman run.

If Mateer replicates the numbers he was able to put up at Washington State, the Sooners will be in contention for an SEC Championship by season's end.

The defenses are just a tad tougher in the SEC, though, so Mateer will have to adjust, but I believe he has every tool in his toolbox to be able to soar in the Southeast.

Nic Anderson (WR, LSU)

We go from a transfer in to Oklahoma to a transfer out of Oklahoma, as big-bodied wide receiver Nic Anderson looks for a fresh start on the bayou.

Anderson was one of the most coveted receivers in the portal this past cycle, so pairing him with a veteran quarterback like Garrett Nussmeier means his stock should continue to soar.

At 6'4" and 210lbs, Anderson has the physicality to be a true WR1 in Brian Kelly's offense, so look for him to be yet another elite receiver in a long line of LSU greats.

Keeshawn Silver (DL, USC)

It's not often you think of 336lb nose tackles as difference makers, but Keeshawn Silver is a rare blend of massive size and elite athleticism that is hard to find along the interior of the defensive line.

USC was solid against the pass but struggled stopping the run, ranking 82nd in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game.

Silver will plug and play right in the middle of the Trojans' defensive line and should be the remedy to what ails this USC defense.

Look for Silver to feast on Big Ten offensive lines this fall.

Dane Key (WR, Nebraska)

If Nebraska wants their young quarterback Dylan Raiola to take the next step, they need to upgrade the talent in their wide receiver room.

Adding Kentucky transfer Dane Key was certainly a step in the right direction for the Cornhuskers.

Key is a huge target at 6'3" with long arms, and he should provide Raiola with a nice safety blanket to help him cut down on some of his more interceptable passes.

Raiola certainly has the potential to be an elite QB in the Big Ten, and bringing Key in to help might be just what he needs to reach his ceiling.

Dane Key will be a household name in Husker Nation and beyond in 2025, so get to know this young man's name now.

Justice Haynes (RB, Michigan)

Any time you can pluck a former five-star running back from the halfback factory that is Alabama, you should be excited, and that is just what the Michigan Wolverines have done in acquiring Justice Haynes.

The junior running back doesn't have a ton of production to his name, but during the time he was on the field, he showed up and produced.

Haynes averaged 5.7 yards per rush to go along with seven rushing touchdowns in 2024, and I expect those numbers to balloon this season.

Michigan has produced some awesome running attacks these last several years, and pairing Haynes with freshman sensation Bryce Underwood should make for some fireworks in 2025.

The Big Ten is officially on notice, as the Wolverines have plenty of firepower to make a run at the conference title this year.