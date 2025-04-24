New Curling League Hopes To Make People Care About The Sport More Than Two Weeks Every Four Years

Curling.

A sport that combines strategy, finesse, and sweeping.

And for two weeks every four years, people who aren't from Canada pay attention to it.

However, a new upstart curling league is hoping to ride the wave of curling fever that is sure to follow the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and grow the game.

According to the Associated Press, The Curling Group, which owns the Grand Slam of Curling events, announced that starting next April, just weeks after the Olympic flame is extinguished, they'll be launching an international touring curling league called the Rock League.

The league will use multiple formats and will feature six-mix gender teams based around the globe.

"Rock League is a reflection of The Curling Group’s vision to professionalize and evolve the sport of curling, uniting fans and athletes from around the world," The Curling Group co-founder and chief executive officer Nic Sulsky said in a statement about the upstart league. "We’re building a global stage where elite play and passion for the sport collide.

"Today’s announcement is just the beginning, with many more details to come, as we work to build a premium experience that will elevate the game for all."

I don't know about you, but this gave me Major League Pickleball or The Golf League vibes. Like the idea is to make the sport as appealing to fans as possible and to deliver a product that makes for entertaining TV.

As for what that entails, I have no clue. Maybe they add some cool stage lighting or tape a Roman candle to the top of the stones so when a team scores, it goes off like a KISS concert.

But whatever the case is, I'm all about it. I love this idea, and I think the only reason people sleep on curling after two weeks every four years is because no one has any clue where to watch it.

I think if the Rock League can figure out a way to put the sport in front of people, they will get hooked and stick around.