Nevada Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Jon Gruden, Ex-Coach Can Take His NFL Lawsuit To Court

Gruden has a lawsuit against the NFL for exposing old emails of his.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden has been trying to take his case against the league to the court system for several years, and his odds of doing so got a major boost this week.

On Thursday, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision that Gruden did not have to take his case through arbitration within the NFL. Instead, he can take his case through the normal court system.

Thursday’s ruling came on the heels of the NFL appealing an August 11 decision that basically said the same thing; Gruden to take his lawsuit to court.

"We’re obviously pleased with the court’s decision," Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, told The Associated Press.

In 2021, Gruden resigned from coaching the Las Vegas Raiders after the NFL released a series of emails from Gruden that included homophobic, racist, and misogynistic messages (they were sent while he was working for ESPN as a Monday Night Football analyst from 2011-2018).

Gruden accused the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell of teaming up to create a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to ruin his career. 

In his lawsuit, Gruden is seeking monetary damages as compensation.

Over a 15-year head coaching career with the Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he amassed a 117-112 overall record. Gruden also led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history in 2002, ironically over the Raiders.

