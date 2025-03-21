Nevada MBB Coach Steve Alford, Never Offered The Indiana Job, Keeps His Faith Front And Center

Nevada men’s basketball coach Steve Alford joined his college teammate on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" to discuss his career in the sport.

Alford was a teammate of Dakich's on the Indiana Hoosiers during the 1983-84 season. Through his collegiate career, Alford was named an all-American twice and was a captain of the 1987 national championship team (coached by the legendary Bobby Knight). He’s had a phenomenal coaching career as well, earning 622 wins over stops at Missouri State, Iowa, New Mexico, UCLA, and Nevada.

Despite all that success at the coaching level, Indiana, which has only been past the Sweet 16 once since Alford started coaching, has never called him to take the helm at his alma mater. (The Hoosiers just hired Darian DeVries from West Virgina to be their new head coach). While that might be a sore spot for some people, Alford said that his faith has helped him have a good perspective on his career.

"I always go to Isaiah 55. It talks about how God's thoughts are greater than my thoughts, God's ways are greater than my ways. I couldn’t be more blessed, I’m so grateful for my path," Alford said.

He highlighted how God provided friends and relationships with him at all of his stops as a coach. Furthermore, he hasn’t been completely void of a connection with the Hoosiers; he said that at all of his stops, he has an Indiana alum on his staff.

"(My career) wasn’t my path, that was the Lord’s path. Just trusting the process, trusting the journey and who I believe in, I’ve been kept out of bad situations…I wouldn’t ask for any other path than what I’ve been on," Alford said.

Even though he’s not coaching in Bloomington, he and his wife still contribute to the program’s success.

"Tanya and I have donated to the program since we left in 1987, we’ll continue to do that. We’re big fans, I watch every game when we’re not playing, I’m a huge supporter and huge fan. It just wasn’t my path, and I very much appreciate the path I’ve been on," Alford said.