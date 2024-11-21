Netflix Reportedly Tells NFL They've Got Nothing To Worry About After Streaming Issues With Tyson-Paul Fight

There were a lot of eyeballs on this past weekend's fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson which served as Netflix's first real foray into the world of live sports.

And while a lot of people wanted to watch the fight, streaming issues made that a real headache for a lot of people, which led to many having the exact same thought: "Holy crap, they'd better figure this out before they try to stream NFL games on Christmas Day."

I mean, can you imagine?

The Tyson-Paul fight was for fun. It was like a circus act. People were like, "Yeah, I'll tune in; sounds like a bit of a freakshow."

But the NFL? People actually care about that, and for their maiden NFL streams, Netflix managed to score some intriguing matchups between the Chiefs and Steelers and then the Ravens and Texans.

The streaming issues with the fight were an inconvenience, but there will be full-on rioting with barstools, mugs of egg nog, and Black Friday-bought air fryers being hurled through TVs across this great nation of ours if the same issues happen on Christmas Day.

According to Fox News Digital, Netflix copped to the technical challenges they faced during the fight in a statement, but the NFL was reported to still have some concerns.

However, ESPN reported on Wednesday that after discussions with the streaming giant, the league felt "reassured."

"The NFL did check in with Netflix following the Tyson-Paul fight to ask about the problems and assess the likelihood that they could repeat themselves on Christmas," the report said, and the league was apparently pleased with what they were told.

We shall see. If things go sideways the way they did with the fight, keep an eye on social media because I think we'll see fan meltdowns of biblical proportions.